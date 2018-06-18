English

NSCN(K) claims responsibility for attack on Assam Rifles

    The NSCN(K), a banned Naga militant outfit, has claimed responsibility for yesterday's ambush with an Assam Rifles patrol party in Nagaland.

    In a statement today, the outfit claimed that six security personnel were killed on the spot and an equal number injured in the attack.

    An Assam Rifles official had said yesterday that two Assam Rifles personnel were killed and four others suffered injuries in the ambush by the Naga insurgents near Aboi in Mon district.
    The Assam Rifles personnel who died on the spot were identified as Havildar Fateh Singh Negi and Sepoy Hungnga Konyak, the official had said.

    PRO to Assam Rifles' Inspector General Major Vincent Patton reiterated today that two Assam Rifles personnel were killed while four of them were critically injured and undergoing treatment at the Army hospital in Jorhat.

    The NSCN(K) had abrogated a 14-year-old ceasefire with the Centre in 2015.

    Story first published: Monday, June 18, 2018, 16:19 [IST]
