NSA Ajit Doval, late CDS Gen Rawat among others to be awarded Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman

    Dehradun, Nov 07: Uttarakhand government has selected National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, late Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat among five distinguished people for the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman this year.

    The others who would also get the award are Chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification Prasoon Joshi, late Girish Chandra Tiwari 'Girda' and late Viren Dangwal.

    Image Courtesy: @pushkardhami

    Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the name of the award winners in a tweet on Sunday and expressed his gratitude to them.

    "For the "Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman" award-2022, this year the Government of Uttarakhand has awarded NSA Ajit Kumar Doval, Prasoon Joshi, Late General Bipin Rawat (posthumously), Late Girish Chandra Tiwari 'Girda' (posthumous) and Late Viren Dangwal (Posthumous)," said the CM.

    PM lays foundation stone for connectivity projects worth Rs 3,400 cr in UttarakhandPM lays foundation stone for connectivity projects worth Rs 3,400 cr in Uttarakhand

    Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hailed all the recipients of the award for their inspirational works.

    The CM also added, "On behalf of all the people of the state, I express my gratitude towards these great sons of 'Devbhoomi', who hoisted the Uttarakhand's fame flag all over the world through their inspirational works in various spheres of social life."

    The Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman was constituted in 2021 by the Uttarakhand Government led by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

    It is one of the two highest civilian awards of the state along with the Uttarakhand Ratna. The award is given to a person for their extraordinary contribution to any field of human endeavour.

    With input from ANI

    Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 9:03 [IST]
    X