NRC to apply nationwide, no need to fear: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Nov 20: Assam like citizen's list or National Register will be carried out across the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said in parliament today, asserting that all citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the list.

"The NRC has no such provision that says that certain religions will be excluded from it. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from the Citizenship Amendment Bill," said Shah at the Rajya Sabha.

"The process of NRC will be carried out across the country. No one irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC," he added.

Shah said people who names are missing from the draft list have the right to go to tribunals, which will be constituted across Assam.