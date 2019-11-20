  • search
Trending Parliament Maharashtra Sabarimala
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    NRC to apply nationwide, no need to fear: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 20: Assam like citizen's list or National Register will be carried out across the country, Home Minister Amit Shah said in parliament today, asserting that all citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the list.

    NRC to apply nationwide, no need to fear: Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha
    Home Minister Amit Shah

    "The NRC has no such provision that says that certain religions will be excluded from it. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from the Citizenship Amendment Bill," said Shah at the Rajya Sabha.

    "The process of NRC will be carried out across the country. No one irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC," he added.

    Shah said people who names are missing from the draft list have the right to go to tribunals, which will be constituted across Assam.

    More AMIT SHAH News

    Read more about:

    amit shah national register of citizens rajya sabha

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue