    NPR is about population not a citizenship register

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 24: The NPR will not be used for the NRC and both are different issues. Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar while making the announcement relating to the NPR said that both issues should not be confused.

    NPR is about population not a citizenship register
    Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar

    He said that there is no relation between the NRC and NPR. The NPR was created in 2010 and it is an exercise that is carried out every 10 years. He said that the NRC was not discussed at the Union Cabinet meeting that was held today. He further said that the NPR is a population register and the NRC is a citizenship register.

    No documents or biometrics needed for NPR says Union Cabinet

    It would be a self-declaration, which would not need any proof or documents or biometrics.

    The minister said that the NPR takes place every year. This time the census year is 2021. He also said every house will be mapped and listed between April 2020 and September 2020.

    He said that there will be no long-form and technology will be used to update the NPR. There is a special mobile application that is being prepared and the citizens would fill the details in that application.

    The minister also made it clear that no documents or biometrics would be required. He said that it has been accepted by all states and the same has also been notified. He said that the training camps are already in place and this programme would help the right beneficiaries for the schemes. Owing to technology the results would come out sooner, the minister also said.

    What is NPR and should you worry about its implementation

    The National Population Register or the NPR is a census that would be conducted from house to house. This would be conducted from across the country from April 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020.

    The aim of the NPR is to create data on the comprehensive identity of the common residents of the country. Any resident residing in India in any area for six months or more would be required to register with the NPR.

