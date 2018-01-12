Now, 'Padmavat' will not be screened in Gujarat , says Rupani

After Rajasthan, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday announced controversial film 'Padmavat' will not be released in the state. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has been facing opposition over allegations that it twists historical facts. Last year, Rupani had announced not to release the movie citing sentiments of the Rajaputs and law and order situations.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani
Gujarat is 2nd state after Rajasthan to ban the film. The move comes after many groups including Rajput Karni Sena objected to the film's release. The movie was recently cleared by the CBFC for release.

Rajasthn CM Vasundhara Raje said honouring the sentiments of the people of the state, the film will not be released in the state. Following the announcement, Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria, the Rajasthan BJP chief and several Rajput organisations spoke out against the movie.

"The sacrifice of Rani Padmini is a matter of pride for the state and she is not just a chapter of history for us," Raje said.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on December 1.

Though Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have not released an official statement yet, sources in the production house confirmed that the film will release on January 25, a day before Republic Day.

(With agency inputs)

Story first published: Friday, January 12, 2018, 16:18 [IST]
