Now get marriage certificate online

Now you can get a marriage certificate online. The Karnataka stamps and registration department has decided to launch a website to reduce the visits to government offices.

Till now, you could apply online and obtain the certificate in person. The system will integrate data from all the sub-registrar offices in the state to check multiple marriages by either groom or bride.

This initiative will make the process less painful. It is also aimed at increasing the number of marriage registration. Currently only 15 per cent of the marriages are registered.

The government has proposed to introduce the Aadhaar-based online marriage registration to minimize the documentation and verifica tion process. All steps -from applying to printing the certificate -will be online. The certificate will be computer-generated with security features like hologram and machine-readable (QR) code, and carries the registrar-general's digital signature.

OneIndia News