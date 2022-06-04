Lockdown in Maharashtra? Mumbai sees Covid-19 hospitalisations up by 231% rise in May

Now, Face masks made mandatory in public places in Maharashtra amid spike in Covid cases

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Jun 04: Amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has asked citizens to wear masks in public places except open spaces, said a new order. It is now mandatory to be masked up in buses, trains, cinema halls, auditoriums, hospitals, colleges, schools and all crowded places.

In a letter to district authorities, the state government expressed concern over the rising number of Covid cases in Maharashtra. Additional Chief Secretary, Dr Pradeep Vyas gave several instructions to the district authorities. These include ones for mandating the wearing of masks in public places.

The state's health department has also asked district and civic authorities to ramp up coronavirus testing as the numbers of samples being examined had fallen while cases were rising.

Here are the detailed guidelines issued today, apart from the mask mandate:

SARI (Severe Acute Respiratory Infections) and Fever surveillance in mandatory.

People need to get tested for Covid-19 if they show visible symptoms or respiratory problems.

Vulnerable populations need to be communicated about the risks they may face if Covid cases continue to surge.

Elderly people and those with comorbidities must be communicated repeatedly about the SMS strategy (social distancing, mask use, sanitisation).

Covid-appropriate behavior is mandatory.

Earlier, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had expressed concern over the rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra and had warned that masks might be made mandatory again. Addressing a press conference here, Pawar said, "The use of face masks will have to be made mandatory if the number of Coronavirus cases continues to grow."