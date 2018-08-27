Now Choksi follows Vijay Mallya, cites poor jail conditions in India

New Delhi, Aug 27: Mehul Choksi has followed in the footsteps of Vijay Mallya and cited poor jail conductions in India to contest the Interpol Red Corner Notice against him. The PNB scam accused said that the conditions in Indian jails are not good.

The plea filed before the Interpol cited the poor jail conditions in India and also added that it violated human rights conditions. He further alleged that there was a media trial on against him and the judicial system could be influenced as a result of this.

He also said that the entire case is hyped by the media and none are going into the genuineness of the allegations. The judicial system may get influenced due to this, he also said.

Earlier this week, the CBI had replied to Choksi's contentions. In its reply, the agency has said that jails in India are maintained according to the jail manuals. The CBI said that media reportage is based on their sources and the probe agency has nothing to do with it... It has maintained that the judicial system is robust and cannot be influenced by external sources, including the media. On human rights violation, the CBI has said that every state has its own human rights commission panel and the Union government has the National Human Rights Commission. Any allegation can be looked by both these bodies and there is no reason to worry.