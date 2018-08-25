Western-style toilet, LCD television, 3 fans at Cell number 12 for Vijay Mallya

Mumbai, Aug 25: Cell number 12 in Arthur Road Jail, where the CBI is planning to keep beleaguered businessman Vijay Mallya, has a western-style toilet attached, 6 tube lights, 3 fans, the roof almost 15 feet high, white paint on the wall and 40-inch LCD television. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted before the UK court a video of the cell number 12.

"The court wanted us to show if Indian jails are hygienic. We have given them proof of the hygiene level and medical facilities available in jail. In fact, the barrack in which Mr Mallya would be lodged is east-facing so it has a lot of sunlight too," NDTV quoted a source as saying. Mallya would also be given access to a library to keep himself occupied.

The Narendra Modi government gave an assurance in July to the British court hearing its application for the extradition of Vijay Mallya to India that if sent back, Mallya will be provided with a private western style toilet and wash facilities at Mumbai's Arthur Road prison.

Mallya is contesting money laundering charges in London as part of India's efforts to extradite him from there and face the legal system here in connection with an overall alleged loan default of over Rs 9,000 crore of various banks.

