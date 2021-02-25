Now Ayushman Bharat Card will be free: Find out how to get the card and insurance of Rs 5 lakh

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Feb 25: The government has taken a major decision for the beneficiaries of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

The beneficiaries can now avail the Ayushman Bharat Yojana cards for free. Earlier a fee of Rs 30 was charged for this card. It is through this card that beneficiaries can get their treatment done free of cost.

However in case you are getting a duplicate card, you will have pay Rs 15.

The beneficiaries can get the Ayushman Bharat card at the Common Service Centres across the country. The National Health Authority decided to give the cards free of cost to the beneficiaries so that the process of service delivery can be streamlined and facilitated under this scheme.

The government had said that the Ayushman Bharat card can be found in any hospital of PM-Jay. The card is a kind of PVC card that is made on paper cards and this means that the same can be kept for many years.

Ayushman Bharat is also known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana AB-PMJAY) or Nation Health Protection Scheme (National Health Protection Scheme) or ModiCare. The Central Government is providing health insurance of Rs 10 lakh annually to crores of families in the country under this scheme.

Under this scheme 10 crore poor families in the country are being given free treatment for many diseases including cancer. It also provides an insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family. In case you are eligible for this scheme, then you must have an Ayushman Bharat card. The card is also known as Ayushman Bharat Yojana Golden Card.

In case you want to get a Golden Card you must contact the hospital or public service centre. Public service centres have been created for making cards in the rural areas. In order to get this card, you will have to provide a ration card, Aadhaar card and mobile number.

Under a new provision that has been made in Ayushman India a newly married daughter-in-law married to a family connected to the scheme will not need any card or documents to get free health services. Such women will be able to take advantage of all the facilities by showing the Aadhaar Card of their husband. Earlier such women needed to show a marriage certificate.

In order to check your name click on this link https://mera.pmjay.gov.in/search/login. After this, add your mobile number. Then add captcha. Then generate OTP. Then add the OTP number. Then select the state. Search by his name or caste category. After that enter your details and search.

To find out whether you are a beneficiary, you can call the helpline 14555. You can get information about the Ayushman Bharat scheme by dialling the above mentioned number. There is also another helpline number 1800 111 565 of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. This number will be operational 24 hours.