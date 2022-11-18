Now a Hindu girl Kavita Rani is murdered by Abu Bakr in Bangladesh, her body cut in pieces

Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 18: In a horrific incident a Hindu girl in Bangladesh was allegedly beheaded by her married lover Abu Bakr. This incident comes at a time when the nation is yet to come to terms with the horrific murder of Shraddha Walker by her live-in partner, Aftab Amin Poonawala.

Reports said that Kavita Rani was beheaded by Abu in Khulna, Bangladesh on November 7. On November 6 Abu Bakr did not turn up for work and was unreachable on phone.

When the owner of the transport firm he worked for sent a person to Bakr's rented house, it was locked from outside. As suspicion grew the landlord informed the police. When the police arrived at the house, they found the headless body of a woman in a box. The woman was identified as Kavita Rani, daughter of Kalipad Bachar.

The police nabbed Bakr on November 7 along with his live-in partner Sapna. The Rapid Action Battalion said that Abu Bakr and Sapna had been living together in a house in Gobarchaka Square for the past four years.

Recently he grew close to Kavita. They had met only five days before the murder. Abu Bakr invited Kavita to his house, but an argument broke out between the two and in a bout of anger he strangled her to death. He then chipper her into several pieces and separated the head from the body. He also chipped off her hands and disposed them in a drain. The head was wrapped in a polythene bag and the rest of the body was dumped into a box before he fled from the scene.

The RAB also said that the same night he crossed the Rupsa river with Sapna and left for Dhaka. The police after finding Kavita's body launched a massive search operation before Abu Bakr was nabbed. In custody he confessed to the crime. The police managed to recover the rest of the body parts.

Story first published: Friday, November 18, 2022, 15:38 [IST]