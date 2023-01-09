Now, 2 passengers arrested for consuming alcohol on IndiGo Delhi-Patna flight

Full refunds and free flight in next class for flyers of downgraded air tickets, says DGCA

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 09: Cops have arrested two passengers of a Patna-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi were arrested for consuming liquor on a domestic flight.

It comes at a time when several incidents of drunk flyers coming to the fore in the recent past. Both passengers have been arrested at the airport police station for being in an inebriated state, ANI reported.

Initially, it was reported that there was a brawl between the two passengers on IndiGo flight number 6E-6383. However, the airline has denied it.

"With reference to the incident that took place onboard 6E 6383 from Delhi-Patna, the matter is under investigation with the authorities. We would like to clarify that there was no altercation onboard the aircraft, as what is being reported in some sections of social media," IndiGo said in a statement.

Patna Airport SHO Robert Peter said that the police took action after the manager of Indigo filed a written complaint against the accused. He further said that the accused would be produced before the court.

"IndiGo complained that two male passengers travelling from Delhi to Patna were found drunk on flight 6E-6383. We checked on our alcohol analyser device and registered a case. IndiGo manager shared letter that they were drunk and were handed over to us by the airline," SHO Peter, Patna Airport PS, said.

The passengers were stopped by the crew members for consuming alcohol and they apologised in writing for the incident, the sources told ANI.

In a similar rather shocking incident, a drunk man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman on Air India's New York-Delhi flight in November and it came to light only this month.

The accused Shankar Mishra was nabbed in Bengaluru on Friday and brought back from Delhi. A Delhi court has sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

An FIR was filed under sections 354, 509, and 510 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 23 of the Indian Aircraft Act. Both the accused and the victim are from outside Delhi.

Air India also imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger. On the other hand, US-based financial services company Wells Fargo has terminated its employee Shankar Mishra. "Wells Fargo holds employees to the highest standards of professional and personal behaviour and we find these allegations deeply disturbing.

In a similar incident, a drunk man allegedly urinated on the blanket of a female passenger on a Paris-Delhi Air India flight on December 6.