  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nothing to do with controversy over Dhoni's gloves: Army

    By PTI
    |

    Dehradun, June 08: The Indian Army on Saturday distanced itself from the controversy surrounding the daggar insignia on Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's gloves, saying it had nothing to do with it.

    Dhoni

    Dhoni's gloves sported the "Balidan badge" of the parachute regiment's special force during India's opening world cup match against South Africa in Southampton in England on May 5.

    Talking to reporters after a passing-out parade at the Indian Military Academy here, GOC-in-C (South-Western Command) Lt Gen Cherish Matheson said it was Dhoni's personal decision to wear the Army insignia on his gloves and the Army had nothing to do with it.

    The International Cricket Council (ICC) alone could take a decision on the issue, he said.

    Being an honorary lieutenant colonel of the regiment, the insignia is embossed on Dhoni's gloves.

    When the ICC objected to it, the BCCI had sought permission for it, which was turned down by the world cricketing body.

    The ICC said players could wear logos of sponsors only.

    PTI

    More MS DHONI News

    Read more about:

    ms dhoni indian army

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue