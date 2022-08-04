Nothing suspicious found, says Delhi Police after unattended item found in Rohini

India
    New Delhi, Aug 04: The Delhi Police found nothing suspicious after an unattended item was recovered in Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday.

    Police soon reached the spot after getting information on the two unclaimed items and launched an investigation, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said the "object has been checked and nothing suspicious found".

    However, the bag found lying near a canteen in Nirankari colony was later claimed by an elderly woman. She said she had come to the canteen for a meal and forgot to carry the bag with her, a senior police officer said.

    The bag was thoroughly checked and was found containing only cosmetic items and other items of the woman, the police officer said.

    X