YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Noted writer Chowalloor Krishnankutty passes away; CM Vijayan expresses condolence

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Kochi, Jun 27: Noted devotional songwriter, screenwriter and journalist Chowalloor Krishnankutty passed away on Sunday night at a private hospital in Thrissur. He was aged 86.

    Krishnankutty, who began his career as a journalist, had penned screenplays for several Malayalam movies, including 'Sreeragam', 'Prabhatasandhya', and 'Chaithanyam'. The dialogues of the movie 'Sargam' were also written by him. He had also won the Kerala state award for Best Song in drama and also the Kerala Sahitya Akademi award for humour.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

    He joined Malayala Manorama in 1966 and retired as an assistant editor from there in 2004.

    Krishnankutty wrote hundreds of devotional songs and 'Oru neramengilum' song from the album Thulasi Theertham remains one of his most popular works. He had also served as the vice-chairman of the Kerala Kalamandalam.

    Expressing his condolence, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday said that Krishnankutty's passing was a loss to the journalism, literature and music worlds alike.

    The CM said that Krishnankutty's many popular songs and imaginative poems contributed to the cultural foundation of Malayalam literature. His demise is a great loss to the cultural scene of Kerala, Vijayan said.

    Comments

    More PASSES AWAY News  

    Read more about:

    passes away pinarayi vijayan journalist thrissur

    Story first published: Monday, June 27, 2022, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X