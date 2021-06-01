YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Noted lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani nominated to Rajya Sabha

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 01: Noted lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani on Sunday said he has been nominated to Rajya Sabha.

    "I have been intimated about my nomination to Rajya Sabha," Jethmalani told PTI.

    Noted lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani nominated to Rajya Sabha

    His father Ram Jethmalani, a renowned lawyer who fought several high-profile cases, was also a Rajya Sabha member.

    Hold meetings of parliamentary panels virtually: Congress and TMC to Rajya Sabha chairmanHold meetings of parliamentary panels virtually: Congress and TMC to Rajya Sabha chairman

    Mahesh Jethmalani's nomination came days after two seats in the nominated category became vacant -- Swapan Dasgupta resigned from the upper house in March this year after the BJP fielded him as a candidate in the West Bengal assembly elections and Raghunath Mohapatra succumbed to COVID-19 earlier this month.

    The President, on advice of the Centre, can nominate 12 members to Rajya Sabha.

    The nominated members are drawn from fields such as literature, science, sports, art, and social service.

    More RAJYA SABHA News  

    Read more about:

    rajya sabha mahesh jethmalani

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 1, 2021, 9:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 1, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X