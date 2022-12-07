Noted economist, ex-Union minister Yoginder Alagh passes away at 83

Ahmedabad, Dec 07: Noted economist and former Union minister Yoginder K Alagh passed away at the age of 83. Alagh, former Union minister of state for Planning and Programme Implementation, Science and Technology and Power during 1996-98, was suffering from prolonged illness, his son Munish Alagh said, according to PTI reports.

He was an emeritus professor at the Sardar Patel Institute of Economic and Social Research here and was not keeping well for some time, his son said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over Professor Alagh's demise. Prime Minister Tweeted, "Professor YK Alagh was a distinguished scholar who was passionate about various aspects of public policy, particularly rural development, the environment and economics. Pained by his demise. I will cherish our interactions. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti."

Born on 14 February 1939 in Chakwal in present-day Pakistan, Alagh was the chairman of Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) from 2006 to 2012. He was the Chancellor of the Central University of Gujarat, Gandhinagar. Between 1996-98, Alagh served as minister of power, planning, and programme implementation in the government of India. He was also a member of the Planning Commission. Alagh was a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.

Alagh had a doctorate degree in economics from the University of Pennsylvania. He also served as a vice-chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi. He was Union minister of state for Planning and Programme Implementation, Science and Technology and Power during 1996-98.

