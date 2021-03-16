Not sending vaccines abroad at expense of Indians: Health Minister

Dr Harsh Vardhan should say he is not endorsing Patanjali's Coronil, says Indian Medical Association

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: Union Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan today said that the Centre is not exporting vaccines to foreign nations at the expense of the people of India.

The reply came a day after the Congress opposed the Centre's move to export vaccines. The Congress said that the vaccines should be exported after the entire population of the country is vaccinated.

"Vaccines aren't being sent to other countries at the expense of the people of India. Experts at the highest level and a committee of the government are maintaining a sensible balance about it.

30,39,394 people were vaccinated yesterday. We have touched a total vaccination figure of Rs. 3 crore,"

Harsh Vardhan said according to news agency ANI.

The minister said in the Rajya Sabha that the experts at the highest level and aa committee of the government are keeping a check on the vaccine requirement in the country.

In January, the Ministry of External Affairs had stated that "Immunisation programme is being implemented in India, as in other countries, in a phased manner to cover the healthcare providers, frontline workers and the most vulnerable.

Keeping in view the domestic requirements of the phased rollout, India will continue to supply COVID-19 vaccines to partner countries over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner. It will be ensured that domestic manufacturers will have adequate stocks to meet domestic requirements while supplying abroad.