Not a therapist, but a rapist was massaging AAP’s Satyendra Jain in jail

New Delhi, Nov 22: In yet another development that could intensify the war-of-words between AAP and BJP, the man giving massage to Delhi minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar Jail in the leaked video is said to be a rape accused, ANI reported citing sources.

The person in the video is named Rinku, a prisoner charged with rape under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law, the report said. The same sources have clarified that the rape accused is not a physiotherapist.

However, the AAP has not responded to the report yet.

The masseur providing massage to jailed Delhi min Satyendar Jain is a prisoner Rinku. He's a prisoner in a rape case, charged u/s 6 of POCSO Act & 376, 506 & 509 of IPC. He's not a physiotherapist: Tihar Jail official sources



(Pic-screengrab from CCTV visuals of massage to Jain) pic.twitter.com/aXtLNtgFIB — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2022

In the purported CCTV footage dated September 13, 14 and 21, Jain is seen lying on his bed and reading some papers while a man sitting next to him is seen massaging his foot, back and head.

"Rape accused Rinku was giving massage to Satyendra Jain. Rinku Accused under Pocso and IPC 376. So it was not a physiotherapist but a rapist who was giving maalish to Satyendra Jain! Shocking. Kejriwal must answer why he defended this and insulted physiotherapists," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted.

The person giving maalish and champi to Satyendra Jain was actually a rapist



He was not a PHYSIOTHERAPIST BUT A RAPIST!



AAP defended this! They truly turned Tihar into Thailand!!! pic.twitter.com/5YZUi1STy5 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) November 22, 2022

The Enforcement Directorate mentioned that the AAP leader was getting special treatment in Tihar Jail.

However, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has denied the allegations of Jain getting VIP treatment in jail, saying the viral video from inside Tihar jail is of Jain receiving 'physiotherapy' and not 'massage' as alleged by the BJP. "They are calling it a massage and VIP treatment, but it's merely physiotherapy," ANI quoted the Delhi CM as saying in Vadodara.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has also backed Satyender Jain stating that he was undergoing physiotherapy.

Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia terms the video of jailed Delhi minister & AAP leader Satyendar Jain that surfaced "treatment for injury", says, "Only BJP can make cruel jokes by leaking CCTV footage of an injured person's treatment... His spine was damaged, it's on record" pic.twitter.com/zzPriSLeFQ — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Jain, who has been in jail since June in connection with a money-laundering case, was denied bail on November 16 a Delhi court.