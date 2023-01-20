Not here on anyone's mercy, No question of quitting, says WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

New Delhi, Jan 20: Under pressure to resign from his position over allegations of sexual exploitation of women wrestlers, BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has maintained that he will not resign from the post.

Speaking to reporters, he said,''I am not sitting here because of anyone's mercy, but after being elected by the public.''

On allegations that he stayed in the same hotel in Bulgaria thus violating rules, WFI President said,''Stay arrangements are made by organizers and each country's team is kept at a separate place. The (woman) wrestler who alleged that the door was open was not in that tournament.''

Brij Bhushan says he will respond to the accusations later on Friday after 4 pm (IST) during a press conference and claimed he hasn't met either with Union Home Minister Amit Shah nor with Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Allegations are serious in nature, will meet them: Anurag Thakur on wrestlers protesting against WFI

Wrestlers write letter to IOA chief PT Usha

The protesting Indian wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia have written to President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) chief PT Usha over alleged sexual harassment by the WFI boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They have requested IOA to appoint committee, in consultation with them, to enquire into sexual harassment complaints against WFI President as well as torun affairs of WFI. Here's a look at the letter.

Meanwhile, the meeting between Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and protesting wrestlers which was scheduled to happen today has been postponed.

Olympics medal-winning Indian boxer calls for justice

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Vijender Singh, Olympian Boxer & Congress leader sought justice for the protesting wrestlers. "I want justice to be served to those wrestlers, there must be a thorough probe into the allegations raised by wrestlers and there must be a CBI probe against those who're involved in this. There must be a live recording of the interaction between the Union Sports minister or any official with the wrestlers so that we will get to know exactly what they've discussed & will understand who is wrong & who is right.''

