    Not deterred by exit polls, opposition looks at hung verdict scenario

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, May 21: Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at her residence in Kolkata on Monday to discuss the possibility of forming a non-BJP government at the Centre in the event of a hung Lok Sabha, TMC sources said.

    Naidu, who reached here from Amaravati, held a 45-minute-long meeting with Banerjee on the future strategies of the "Mahagatbandhan" (Grand Alliance), the highly-placed sources said.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu greets West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, at her residence in Kolkata
    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party President N Chandrababu Naidu greets West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, at her residence in Kolkata

    The leaders also discussed possibilities of forming a non-BJP government including regional parties with the support of the Congress, they said.

    Exit polls: BJP celebrates, opposition plans on taking on EVMs

    "It was decided at today's meeting that a detailed discussion will be held among other political players of the Mahagatbandhan in the event of a hung verdict after the poll results are declared on May 23," the sources said.

    The decision on Banerjee going to New Delhi would also be taken after May 23, the sources said.

    Naidu, who is making efforts to bring together opposition leaders against the BJP, left for New Delhi after the meeting.

    Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav telephoned Banerjee during the day and discussed the proposed strategy of the "Mahagathbandhan", the sources said.

    The TDP president had on Sunday called on National Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and also met CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

    On Saturday he had met BSP chief Mayawati and Yadav.

    Exit polls: BJP set for D-Day, hope still alive at Congress HQ

    During his meeting with Banerjee, the TDP chief spoke about the meetings, the TMC sources said.

    The exit polls gave a clear verdict in favour of the BJP, which was promptly dubbed by Banerjee as "gossip".

    The TMC supremo had said that she does not trust such surveys as the "game plan" is to use them for "manipulation" of EVMs.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 6:23 [IST]
