Not BJP, Samajwadi Party govt approved Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi: Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Dec 12: Former UP Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi was approved during his term and there was documentary evidence of it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is inaugurates the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi on Monday.

As per Yadav, the BJP government has lined up a series of programmes to herald the start of the corridor only to deflect people's attention from the PM's "failure" to double the income of farmers. "All of you know who made the promise of doubling the income of the farmers. Today due to price rise fertilisers are not available, so how will the income of the farmers be doubled?

"Just so that the public does not ask this question, they are bringing Kashi Vishvanath Corridor. And if there is any cabinet which passed the Kashi Vishvanath Corridor, it was the Samajwadi Party's government," Akhilesh told reporters here.

"We will provide you with the documents. Because this time, we will talk with proof," he said. Later, in a tweet in Hindi, he said, "The chronology of Kashi Vishvanath Corridor: Crores (of Rupees) were allocated in the Samajwadi Party regime. The SP government started acquisition of the buildings for the purpose of the Corridor.

"An honorarium was fixed for the temple staff. The 'paidaljeevi' (pedestrians) should tell that why the cleanliness drive of the Varuna river undertaken by the SP government was stopped, and what happened to the Metro (rail)?"

The corridor project is the latest flashpoint between the BJP and the SP locked in a fierce contest. Yadav in recent weeks has claimed that his government either started or approved projects being inaugurated by the BJP government, including Purvanchal Express and Saryu Canal Nation Project.

Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh between 2012 to 2017.

The corridor has been built as a mega project and is expected to boost tourism in the ancient city -- which is also the PM's Lok Sabha constituency. The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat on December 13 comes ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due early next year. PTI

Story first published: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:53 [IST]