'Not an inch of land lost': Army chief on India-China disengagement in Ladakh

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 30: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday emphasised that India had not lost "an inch of land" in Ladakh and the situation was where it was before the dispute started.

"We have not lost out on any territory, we are where we were before this whole thing started...Not an inch of land has been lost," General Naravane told news agency ANI.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese armies erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

Subsequently, 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a fierce hand-to-hand combat on June 15 in Galwan Valley, an incident that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in over four decades. Eight months after the confrontation, China admitted that its four soldiers were killed in the fight.