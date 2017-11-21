North Bengal: Hand grenade explodes at police station sparking panic

Panic and pandemonium played havoc in a girls' school when a live hand grenade exploded in a police station located in the vicinity of that school in North Bengal. More than 20 girls were injured. The school also aborted the ongoing examinations.

Incidentally on November 15, morning, a live hand grenade was recovered from the Town Club ground, Haldibari in the Cooch Behar district in North Bengal.

Police had taken away the grenade and kept it in safe custody in the police station. Sources stated that on Monday while trying to defuse the hand grenade, it had exploded with a deafening sound.

Such was the sound that panic broke out at the Haldibari Girls' School located next to the police station. A stampede like situation ensued and many students jumped from the verandah.

"At 10:30 there was a huge sound which triggered the panic. Many of the girls were injured" stated Ishita Deb, teacher. Ongoing class 10 and 12 examinations were suspended after the blast. Around 20 students are reportedly injured in the incident.

The MLA confirmed the incident. "We are looking into the matter. Anything could have happened as the students were so traumatized after the alleged blast" stated Arghya Roy Pradhan, MLA.

The police however preferred to remain tightlipped. On Wednesday morning local residents had spotted the hand grenade lying in the undergrowth of the Town Club Ground. They immediately informed the police.

With the area located in close proximity to the Bangladesh border, the BSF guarding the Indo- Bangladesh borders, also arrived to look into the matter along with the police.

OneIndia News