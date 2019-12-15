  • search
Citizenship Bill
    Normal life hits Nagaland due to CAB protests

    By
    |

    Kohima, Dec 15: Schools and colleges were closed, markets were shut and vehicles remained largely off roads in parts of Nagaland on Saturday during a six-hour shutdown call given by the Naga Students' Federation (NSF), protesting against the amended Citizenship Act, officials said.

    No untoward incident was reported during the bandh that began at 6 am, additional DGP R P Kikon said.

    Normal life hits Nagaland due to CAB protests
    Representational Image

    The sudden shutdown was announced by the NSF on Friday to express resentment of the Naga population against the law.

    2019: Paving the way for the persecuted and passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

    Protesters only allowed on the roads students appearing in examinations, medical staff on duty, media personnel and those having weddings.

    State capital Kohima wore a deserted look with most of the commercial establishments not opening due to the shutdown.

    NSF vice president Dievi Yano condemned the amended Citizenship Act, saying it did not take into account the sentiments of the indigenous people of the Northeast.

    "The NSF totally resents the injustice done by the central government and we will never support the amended Citizenship Act, which is the latest weapon of the Centre to divide the Northeastern people on concessional lines.

    "The students' body does not believe in classification of illegal immigrants on religious lines as the NSF regards all illegal immigrants as criminals and they must be treated accordingly," he said.

    Further, the NSF condemned the three Naga MPs -- Tokheho Yepthomi (Lok Sabha) and K G Kenye (Rajya Sabha) from Nagaland and Lorho S Pfoze (Lok Sabha) from Manipur -- for voting in favour of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

    CAB protest: Violence in WB; curfew relaxed in parts of Assam, Meghalaya

    The students' body said along with the North East Students Organisation (NESO) it would take all necessary measures to ensure that the law does not take effect in the region.

    On Friday, Dimapur Naga Students' Union along with the Joint Committee on Prevention of Illegal Immigrants organised a candlelight vigil in Dimapur which saw hundreds of people taking part.

    Story first published: Sunday, December 15, 2019, 9:06 [IST]
