Normal life affected as heavy rain lashes Erode

India

oi-Deepika S

By Munesh Krishna

Erode, Oct 01: After the announcement of the Chennai metrological deaprtment that heavy rain will witness in the southern parts of the Tamilnadu due to overlay in the coast of Bay of Bengal Erode witnessed heavy rainfall with thunder and lightng on Thursday midnight where the water flooding occured in the district of Erode.

Erode witnessed flooding in the areas incluing Surampatti railway station,Kallukkadaimedu,Nadamedu,Kollampalayam,Akv Road and other parts were submerged with water level of 3 feet.

As a result public could not able to walk in the roads.

The two wheelers and the four wheelers parked in the roads merged with seeping water.

Th general public from Erode said that due to the heavy rain last night the roads were damaged.

The governmnt were into the preparation of the sewage canal work which has carried in many parts of the Erode district.

After the heavy rain the the water flooded where no one can find the ditch which has been dugged for the sewage works.

In Erode many areas witnessed water flooded in the houses and the people of these areas are draining th water.

The flooded water looks looks like a pond n many areas.

For almost more than 4 hours the traffic congestion was created due to heavy rains last night.

The families with their childrens have struggled a lot where there was no electricity.

Basic needs of the people residing in the flooded areas was also not fulfilled by the public since morning.

The public of the Erode district urged the governmnt to take measures to design their normal life activities as son as possible added the peoples.