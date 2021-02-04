None can take the land of our farmers: PM Modi

If Shashi Tharoor is anti-national, we all are too: Ghulam Nabi Azad

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 04: The Chauri Chaura centenary celebrations makes it even more special as we enter 75 years years of India's independence, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said.

The PM also released a postal stamp related to the Chauri Chaura incident in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adtiyanath.

The PM urged young writers to come forward and write books on freedom fighters, who gave up their lives for India.

The PM said that we have strengthened our farmers and villagers. No one can take land of our farmers.

We believe that that when our farm sector of the country is strengthened, the country will progress. In the Budget, it was announced that 1,000 Mandis will be linked to e-NAM and this will make our farmers Atmanirbhar, the PM also said. PM Modi also said that the collective strength showcased by our freedom fighters is the foundation of Atmanirbhar.

We must never forget the sacrifices made by by our freedom fighters and it is because of them that we are standing on our sovereign soil, he also added. Our freedom fighters had the privilege to die for the country and we have the privilege to live for it. We must make this a decisive year in realising our dreams, the PM also added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier inaugurated the Chauri Chaura Centenary Celebrations at Chauri Chaura, Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The day marks 100 years of the 'Chauri Chaura' incident, a landmark event in the country's fight for independence.

The centenary celebrations and various events planned by the State government will begin in all 75 districts of the State from 4th February 2021 and will continue till 4th February 2022.