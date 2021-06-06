Section 144 imposed in Noida: What is open, what is not

Looking for COVID hospital bed in Noida? This official website provides real-time update

Noida Unlock: 50% staff at work, revised timings for shops

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 06: The Gautam Budh Nagar on Sunday issued fresh guidelines for relaxations in Covid curfew from Monday. Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 53 new cases that pushed its overall tally to 62,585, with 655 active cases while 116 patients recovered from the infection, the data showed.

Noida unlock: Fresh guidelines issued

Shops and markets outside containment zones will be allowed to remain open from 7 am to 7 pm from Monday to Friday while vegetable markets located in the densely populated areas will function in open places.

Only home delivery from restaurants will be allowed.

Street hawkers and vendors with Covid appropriate behaviour and distancing will be allowed to carry out their work.

There will be a complete curfew on weekends after Friday 7 PM. Over the weekend cleanliness, sanitisation and fogging campaigns will be carried out.

While there would be full attendance for the frontline workers, for the rest of the government employees, there would be 50 percent attendance on rotation. A Covid help desk must be established at all offices.

Industrial units will stay open following Covid appropriate guidelines with mandatory Covid help desk.

Not more than 5 devotees will be allowed inside a religious place at a time. A maximum of 20 people will be allowed at a funeral procession while only 25 members will be allowed in a wedding function subject to social distancing and sanitisation.

The private sector has been asked to encourage the employees to work from home. No employee will be allowed to the offices with symptoms. Setting up of a Covid help desk has been made mandatory.

Screening of passengers to be done as per appropriate guidelines. 2 Passengers will be allowed in 3 wheelers, 3 in e-rickshaw, and 4 in 4 wheelers all subject to propers distancing and wearing of masks.

Schools, colleges, and educational institutes will remain closed. Online classes have been aked to continue for students.

In addition coaching centres, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, clubs and shopping malls will also remain closed.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, June 6, 2021, 15:48 [IST]