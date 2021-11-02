Nobody has the guts to point fingers: Nawab Mallik says after Fadnavis’ post Diwali bomb comment

Mumbai, Nov 02: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that no one has the guts to point fingers and claim he has underworld links. He told reporters that it was said that Malik has underworld links. I spent 62 years of my life in this city and nobody has the guts to point fingers and say I have underworld connections.

Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister and also held the home portfolio. He could have conducted a probe if he felt I had connections with the underworld. It is said that those people who stay in glass houses should not throw stones at others. I do not stay in a glass house, he also said.

The remarks come a day after Fadnavis said he would burst a bomb after Diwali by making revelations about the NCP leader's links with the underworld. Malik had tweeted a photo of an alleged drug peddler with Amruta Fadnavis and said that he had links with Devendra Fadnavis. He also posted an image of Fadnavis with the alleged drug dealer.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 11:03 [IST]