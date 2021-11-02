YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nobody has the guts to point fingers: Nawab Mallik says after Fadnavis’ post Diwali bomb comment

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Nov 02: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik said that no one has the guts to point fingers and claim he has underworld links. He told reporters that it was said that Malik has underworld links. I spent 62 years of my life in this city and nobody has the guts to point fingers and say I have underworld connections.

    Nobody has the guts to point fingers: Nawab Mallik says after Fadnavis’ post Diwali bomb comment

    Devendra Fadnavis was the chief minister and also held the home portfolio. He could have conducted a probe if he felt I had connections with the underworld. It is said that those people who stay in glass houses should not throw stones at others. I do not stay in a glass house, he also said.

    The remarks come a day after Fadnavis said he would burst a bomb after Diwali by making revelations about the NCP leader's links with the underworld. Malik had tweeted a photo of an alleged drug peddler with Amruta Fadnavis and said that he had links with Devendra Fadnavis. He also posted an image of Fadnavis with the alleged drug dealer.

    More MAHARASHTRA News  

    Read more about:

    maharashtra

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 11:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X