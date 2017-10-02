Nobel Prize awards to be announced starting October 2

With medicine being the first category, the annual announcements of Nobel Prize winners will begin on October 2 in Stockholm. The recipients of prizes in physics, chemistry, and peace will also be announced during the upcoming week. Each Nobel prize comes with a 9 million kronor ($1.1 million) prize.

The winner in economics will be announced next week, likely on October 9.

The Swedish media suggested American oncologist Dennis Slamon could be honored for his research on breast cancer and the drug treatment Herceptin.

The only one presented in the Norwegian capital of Oslo, the most-anticipated Nobel is the Peace Prize. It is expected to be announced on October 6.

Some have suggested the award could go to the negotiators of the Iran nuclear deal, in which Tehran agreed to give up its nuclear-weapons program in return for an easing of financial sanctions.

Also believed to be contenders are Syria's White Helmets rescue service, Congolese doctor Denis Mukwege, jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, and Edward Snowden, who revealed details of the NSA electronic surveillance program in the United States.

LIVE STREAM Hear the breaking news first @NobelPrize Monday 11:30 am (local time in Sweden) Use hashtag: #NobelPrize https://t.co/oEJnf74qCx — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 1, 2017

