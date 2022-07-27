Do RAW, others get a raw deal in the name of 'intelligence failure'?

No visible trend of increase in communal riots every year: Govt in LS

New Delhi, July 27: The Union Home Ministry Wednesday informed the Lok Sabha that a total of 761 people have been convicted so far out of the 8,565 arrested under various communal and religious riots between 2018 and 2020.

Responding a series of questions, the ministry referred to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data and said that there is no increasing trend visible in communal riots every year.

The Government of India monitors the internal security and law and order situation. Over the years an increasing trend is not visible, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanad Rai said.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party MP, Danish Ali asked if there is an increasing trend in the number of riots in the country. He also asked about the initiatives taken by the government to investigate the riots and provide relief for the victims.

The NCRP report said that 8,358 people have been charge-sheeted within three years. There has been a significant increase in the arrests, charge-sheets and convictions in Delhi over the years.

In 2018, there have been zero cases of arrests whereas 11 were arrested in 2019 followed by 394 arrests in 2020. The highest number of arrests were made in Bihar this year at 487.

The ministry also said that the government had given Rs 3 lakh for incidents that occurred between April 1 2009 and August 223 2016. Rs 5 lakh was given for incidents that took place between August 23 2016 to the affected families who members either died or were permanently incapacitated.

