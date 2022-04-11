YouTube
    'No violence will be tolerated': JNU warns students

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 11: The JNU on Monday warned the students from getting involved in any incident which disturbs peace and harmony, saying that no violence will be tolerated on campus.

    Representational Image

    "Taking serious note of the incident, the Vice Chancellor, rector and other officials visited the hostel and met the students. The VC conveyed that no violence will be tolerated on campus and appealed the students to maintain peace and harmony," the Registrar said in an official appeal to the students.

    "JNU administration reiterates its resolve for zero tolerance towards any form of violence on campus. The students are also warned to refrain from involving in such incidents which disturb the peace and harmony on campus. If anyone is found indulging in such acts, they will be liable for disciplinary action as per university rules," he added.

    The warning by JNU came a day after two groups of students clashed over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

    Meanwhile, security has been tightened at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to maintain peace and ensure no untoward incident takes place again.

    Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 14:49 [IST]
    X