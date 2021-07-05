YouTube
    No respite: Petrol price very close to hitting century in Delhi: Check new rates in metro cities

    New Delhi, July 05: In the capital Delhi, the price of one litre of petrol has reached very close to Rs 100. The price of petrol & diesel in Delhi is at Rs 99.86 per litre and Rs 89.36 per litre respectively today.

    Petrol price very close to hitting century in Delhi

    Petrol prices continued to soar to new highs in other major cities as well. Petrol & diesel prices per litre - Rs 105.92 & Rs 96.91 in Mumbai; Rs 99.84 & Rs 92.27 in Kolkata respectively

    Petrol prices crossed 100 rupees in many parts

    On Sunday, Diesel price crossed Rs 100 a litre mark in some places in Madhya Pradesh, while Sikkim became the latest state to see Rs 100 per litre petrol price after yet another hike in fuel rates.

    Petrol price was increased by 35 paise per litre and diesel by 18 paise a litre, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.

    The increase - 34th in petrol and 33rd in diesel in two months - pushed rates across the country to fresh highs.

    Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as value-added tax (VAT) and freight charges.

    And for this reason, petrol has crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Bihar, Punjab and Ladakh.

    Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15 days, and foreign exchange rates.

    International oil prices have climbed in recent weeks on optimism of a quick recovery in fuel demand. Brent crude touched the USD 75 per barrel mark, the first time since April 2019.

    petrol prices fuel price new delhi

    Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 8:19 [IST]
