No question of a rollback says NSA Doval on Agnipath

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jun 21: NSA Ajit Doval on Tuesday said the government has no plans to roll back 'Agnipath' scheme while blaming vested interests for using the opportunity to mislead people over the recruitment scheme.

In an interview with news agency ANI, he said that it was not a kneejerk reaction and the changes have been discussed and debated for decades. "While everybody realised it was necessary, no one had the will or the ability to take the risk. It needed a leader like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said if this is what will make India strong and secure then no risk is big enough, no cost is high enough," he told ANI in an interview.

Contactless wars against invisible enemies

NSA Doyal said that the future is heading towards a scenario where there will be contactless wars against invisible enemies. Hence, India needs a young, fit and agile army. "The whole war is undergoing a great change. We are going toward contactless wars and also going towards the war against the invisible enemy. Technology is taking over at a rapid pace. If we have to prepare for tomorrow, then we have to change, Doval said.

Conflict Entrepreneurs

Talking about the protests following the announcement of the scheme, Doval said, "There are two types of protests. First, there are concerned people, who are patriots. The fear of the unknown is bothering them. So, they have registered their opposition to the scheme. The others who are protesting are conflict entrepreneurs who are into stone-pelting, and burning trains, and causing unrest in the society. They emotionalise people to mislead," he said in an interview.

#WATCH LIVE | NSA Ajit Doval speaks to ANI's Smita Prakash on the #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme and other internal security issues https://t.co/DJ87xXO8j9 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

India Wants Normal Relationship with Pakistan

Talking about the Kashmir issue, Ajit Doval said that the mood and temper of the people in Kashmir have totally changed. "People are no more in the favour of Pakistan and terrorism," Doval added. He pointed out that India would like to have normal relations with its neighbours including Pakistan.

"We have good relations with our neighbours including Pakistan. We would like to have normal relations with Pakistan but the certainly tolerance threshold for terrorism is very low."

Are Doors Permanently Shut for Violent Protesters?

On asking whether the youths, who registered their protest against the scheme through violence, but regret their action now, will be given a chance to become 'Agniveer, he said that people go to the army not just for money. "As far as the message to the youths is concerned, people join the force not just for money. They go with a passion, with their love for the motherland...they think what can we do for the nation. If any youth do not have these feelings, then the job is not made for this career."

According to him, more than physical and mental fitness it is the feeling of patriotism which is an important quality to become 'Agniveer'.

'Agniveers' will never constitute the entire army

NSA Doval said that 'Agniveers' will never constitute the whole army. "Those 'Agniveers' who become regulars eventually will undergo intensive training, acquire experience over a period of time," Doval said. NSA also termed the Agnipath scheme is not a "standalone" scheme and said that it was the Central government's priority to make India secure and strong.