No power can prevent us: Top observations by SC on farm laws

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 12: This is not politics. There is a difference between politics and judiciary and you will have to cooperate, the Supreme Court said before staying the farm laws today.

The court said that it wants to solve the problem and that is why a committee is being formed. The committee would comprise of H S Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi, Ashok Gulati and Anil Dhanwant.

The court further said that these are matters of life and death. We are concerned with the laws. We are concerned with live and property of the people affected by the agitation. We are trying to solve the problem in the best way and one of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation, a Bench headed Chief Justice of India S A Bobde said.

The court also said that no power could prevent it from forming a committee and resolve the impasse on the new farm laws. This may be a victory for fair play. We have no difficulty in assuaging saying nobody's land will be sold, the court also said.