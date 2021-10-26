No possession, no consumption, why Aryan Khan spent 20 days in jail?: Top arguments by Mukul Rohatgi today

Aryan drug case: What the law says about WhatsApp chats and do they have evidentiary value

Mumbai, Oct 26: Appearing for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, former Attorney General of India (AGI) Mukul Rohatgi on Tuesday argued that the star kid was not a customer but was only invited as a guest on the Goa-bound cruise that was raided by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

"I have no case of consumption, possession, purchase or sale against me. You can see the Punchnama and the rejoinder filed by me. I am not concerned with any controversy going on the TV, Social media or anywhere else. I don't have anything against any NCB Officer," argued Mukul Rohatgi.

"There is one more thing put against me (Aryan) - my WhatsApp chats of 2018, 2019 & 2020. These chats are not related to Cruise case. Cruise case started with Gaba (Pratik Gaba) and ended there. There is no connection between my chats and present case of Cruise."

"Second thing put against Aryan, is that many othres were found with some amount of drugs so they allege that there was a general conspiracy. They're not charging me with consumption/possession but with conspiracy&conspiracy not with accused 2 but others."

"How can I be charged with conscious possession if someone carried something in his shoes?", former AG Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Aryan Khan

"As there was no recovery no consumption, I say that I am (Aryan Khan) arrested wrongly. What is put against me is that accused 2 (Arbaz Merchant) came with me and was having something with him. So I am charged with conscious possession of drugs."

"I am not concerned with all that unsavoury controversy and I have no complaints against anyone from NCB or prosecution. Here we stand and I think that it's a fit case of bail.

This case has attracted public gaze and media attention only due to his parents otherwise this case would not have even been mentioned like this - former Attorney General of India Mukul Rohatgi argues for Aryan Khan

"I had connections with only 2 people - Accused 2 (Arbaz Merchant) and Accused 17. Accused 17 was not even on the cruise.

"There was no mention of seizure of mobile phone in Punchnama. We're clear about what happened on 2nd Oct-how we go there, how we were arested...Law provides that for small quantities, maximum punishment is one year in jail. For consumption, there's rehabilitation as per law."

"I made this clear with my rejoinder that I am nowhere connected to all these allegations and counter-allegations. I am nowhere in all this ongoing controversy. My case is very much on merits which are in my favour."

"There was something filed by someone alleging something against NCB, and Director had filed an affidavit that it was due to a political personality whose son-in-law was arrested by NCB. It is all being portrayed that I was involved in this."

"Accused 2 Arbaz Merchant says that he was not having possession of drugs but it was planted on him. Whether it was planted or it was in his possession, I have nothing to do with that. 23 days have passed till today and I had nothing to do with all this."