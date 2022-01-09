YouTube
    No PM's photo on Covid vaccination certificates in 5 poll-bound states: Report

    New Delhi, Jan 09: Covid vaccination certificates in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur will not have Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo as the model code of conduct has come into force in the poll-bound states.

    The Union Health Ministry will apply necessary filters on the Co-WIN platform to exclude Modi's photo from the vaccine certificate, according to a PTI report.

    "The Health Ministry will apply necessary filters on the CoWIN platform to exclude the picture of the prime minister from the COVID-19 certificates being given to people in these five poll-bound states because of the model code of conduct coming into force," an official source told PTI.

    It may be recalled that in March last year, the health ministry had taken a similar initiative during the polls held in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry amid uproar.

    Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will go to polls between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10.

    With the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct for governments, candidates and political parties has come into force.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 9, 2022, 20:13 [IST]
    X