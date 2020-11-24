No organised gang or foreign funding, SIT report reveals 11 cases of 'love jihad' in Kanpur

Vikas Dubey encounter: It was after killing this BJP leader, Dubey made name as a gangster

India

Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kanpur, Nov 24: In a recent development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe incidents of 'love jihad' in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh has submitted its report, finding 'love jihad' angle in 11 out of 14 incidents. However, the SIT found no organised gang or foreign funding.

According to reports, enticement or coercion on part of Muslim men was found in 11 cases. In three of these instances, the men had used fake names/identities to conceal their faith. All 11 accused have been sent to jail.

The report, that was submitted, also said that four of such Muslim boys were found to be in touch with each other but no evidence of larger conspiracy in terms of foreign funding or organised gang found.

In the other three cases, major Hindu girls conceded converting or marrying boys from other faith on free will.

After Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, Uttar Pradesh is mulling to bring a law against 'love jihad' and the state Home Department approached the Union Law Ministry with the proposal to bring such a law.

Arguing that thousands of families are getting impacted by 'love jihad', the ruling BJP sharpened its attack on the Opposition saying their allegations like anti-love jihad law is a ploy to disrupt communal harmony are wrong.

National General Secretary of the BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya on Sunday said that that law was targeted at inter-religion marriages with the intention or conspiracy to convert religion.

"We need to understand the definition of it (love jihad). The law is being made against the conspiracy behind the inter-religion marriages. Love is Sanatan and effortless; it does not see religion or a caste. But if someone loves and marries another person with a plan or intention to convert their religion, this law is from them," he said at a press conference.