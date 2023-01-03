No need for second dose of Covid vaccine booster shot: Govt

Covid-19 variant Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India with 'XBB' being the most prevalent sub-lineage circulating all over the country.

New Delhi, Jan 03: Amid rising concern over Omicron sub-variant XBB in India, the government on Tuesday said there is no need for a second dose of the booster or precautionary vaccine shot.

"As of now no second Covid-19 booster dose is required, first we have to complete the first booster drive in the country. No discussion has been started even in the immunisation panel National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) regarding the second booster dose. Our first priority is to complete the first booster drive in the country," said a government source to ANI.

Notably, those who have taken the booster dose of the Covid vaccine cannot take Bharat Biotech's nasal coronavirus. The nasal vaccine can be used as a first booster while adding the indigenously developed CoWIN platform will not accept bookings for a fourth dose.

"Especially, in north-east India, BA.2.75 is the prevalent sub-lineage. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period," it said.

The INSACOG said Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India. XBB is the most prevalent sub-lineage (63.2 per cent) circulating all over India.

On the bulletin of December 5 which was also released on Monday, the INSACOG said overall the infection rate is below 500 per day.

"In northern part of India, XBB was prevalent, whereas in the eastern part, BA.2.75 was the prevalent sub-lineage. BA.2.10 and other Omicron sub-lineage frequency was lower last week. However, any increase in disease severity or hospitalisation has not been observed over this period," it said.

In its bulletin from November 28, the INSACOG said Omicron and its sub-lineages continue to be the dominant variant in India.

"BA.2.75 at 46.5 per cent and XBB and its sub-lineages at 35.8 per cent continue to be the most commonly circulating Omicron sub-lineage. INSACOG is closely monitoring the situation with respect to XBB and XBB.1," it said.

