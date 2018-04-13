'No matter how influential accused is, he will not be spared': CM Yogi on Unnao rape

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday vowed to act against the detained BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl in Unnao district.

Yogi said, "Investigation has been handed over to the CBI. I believe the CBI would have arrested the MLA also. Our government will not compromise on this, no matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared."

Earlier in the day, The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday detained BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar who has been accused with the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh, an official said.

Sengar, an MLA from Bangarmau seat in Unnao district, is being questioned at the CBI headquarters here.

The horrific crimes in Kathua and Unnao have led to massive outrage across the country with protests being organised in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Uttar Pradesh and other places.

The four-time lawmaker and his brothers allegedly gang-raped the girl in Unnao - who attempted suicide outside Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Sunday - and are also accused in the custodial death of the victim's father.

Her father was held by the UP police later that day. Pappu Singh, aged around 50, was allegedly roughed up by Senger's brother Atul Singh and his aides following which he died.

