"No language will be imposed on any state": HRD ministry amid uproar in Tamil Nadu over Hindi

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Jun 01: "No language will be imposed on any state" said the Union HRD Ministry on Saturday amid uproar in Tamil Nadu over the three language formula reportedly proposed in the draft National Education Policy.

The three-language system requires schools to include Hindi, English and a regional language in the curriculum. It was announced on Friday as part of the draft New Education Policy.

"Committee has submitted its report to Ministry, it's not the policy. Public feedback will be sought, it's a misunderstanding that it has become a policy. No language will be imposed on any state," HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal told ANI.

"There is no intention of imposing any language on anybody, we want to promote all Indian languages. It is a draft prepared by committee, which will be decided by govt after getting public feedback," said Union Minister Prakash Javadekar who was the HRD minister in previous government.

Parties in Tamil Nadu including the DMK on Saturday strongly opposed the three language formula. DMK strongly opposed the three language formula's continuation proposed in the draft National Education Policy alleging it was tantamount to "thrusting" Hindi and wanted it junked. DMK chief MK Stalin said his party would wage a war if the BJP government 'imposes' Hindi in the state.

DMK Lok Sabha member Kanimozhi said her party would oppose any such move. The sentiment was echoed by actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan. "No language should be imposed and those who are interested can learn any language of their choice," said the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM).

S Ramadoss, founder of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), said Hindi should not be imposed in Tamil Nadu.

['Unfortunate': India on US decision to preferential trade status]

The Dravidian party also said recommendations like "Gurukula" mode of education, teaching Sanskrit and sending Hindi teachers from Hindi speaking States to non-Hindi speaking States would in due course cause a "big danger" to non-Hindi speaking people. The recommendations, the DMK said rather than lifting the standards of education has led to doubts that it had "ulterior motives" like imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking States and thrusting Sanskrit in schools.

Recalling Jawaharlal Nehru's assurance that English would continue to be in use till such time desired by non-Hindi speaking States, he also pointed out that the State had enacted years ago a Compulsory Tamil Learning Act. Demanding the Centre to reject the draft recommendations which was "imposition," of Hindi under the garb of three-language formula, he said his party MPs would voice their strong opposition in Parliament as soon as the House was convened.

With PTI inputs