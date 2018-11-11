  • search

No ISI module busted in Nagpur

    Nagpur, Nov 11: The Nagpur police Saturday termed as "fake" media reports about the arrest of two suspected agents of Pakistan's spy agency ISI from Nagpur.

    Police Commissioner B K Upadhyay said no such operation was carried out in the city.

    There were reports Friday on social media that two suspected ISI agents were arrested from Bhaldarpura area under the Ganeshpeth Police Station.

    Some newspapers carried reports that the Military Intelligence (MI) had made the arrests in a covert operation on Friday night.

    However, the police commissioner said these reports were "fake" and no such operation was carried out in any part of the city.

    Irfan Quazi, a social activist residing in Bhaldarpura, said no one noticed any such raid in the densely populated area.

    isi arrest nagpur anti terrorism squad intelligence bureau maharashtra

