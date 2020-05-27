  • search
    No home quarantine option for those arriving in Goa

    Panaji, May 27: The Goa government on Wednesday fresh guidelines for those arriving to the state, doing away with the home quarantine option.

    "Those arriving in the State will have to either carry a valid COVID-19 negative report issued by an authorised laboratory or be prepared to be compulsorily tested on arrival. There will be no option of home quarantine," Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said after the Cabinet meeting. This will be in force till June 3.

    Earlier rules included a negative certificate for COVID-19, getting tested by paying the charges of ₹2,000 or getting a 14-day home quarantine stamp.

      "Till date, there is no community transmission in Goa and it continues to remain a green zone as all the positive cases pertain to those who have travelled to the State," Dr. Sawant said.

      Goa till date has had 67 cases of COVID-19, of which 39 are active. Ten people have been isolated in the government-run Goa Medical College and Hospital, while 647 people remain in institutional quarantine at various hotels.

