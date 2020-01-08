  • search
Trending Bharat Bandh JNU Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    No girl murdered in Bihar shelter home, bones found were of some other adults: CBI tells SC

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 08: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said no minor was killed at the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar.

    No girl murdered in Bihar shelter home, bones found were of some other adults: CBI tells SC

    Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that there is no evidence of murder and that the bones found "were of some other adults". All 35 girls suspects of having been murdered have been found alive, he said.

    Several girls were sexually and physically assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar''s Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

    A petition was filed in the apex court seeking lodging of an FIR and court-monitored probe by an independent agency into the alleged physical and sexual abuse of inmates in shelter homes in Bihar as highlighted in the report.

    The plea filed by journalist Nivedita Jha through advocate Fauzia Shakil has sought "registration of FIR and independent investigations or court monitored probe into the affairs of these 14 (other) shelter homes in Bihar mentioned in the TISS report".

    The apex court had directed CBI to probe the allegations of unnatural sexual assault under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

    Besides, it had also asked the agency to probe the offences under the Information Technology Act regarding the video recordings of the alleged assault on girls at the shelter home.

    The apex court had earlier directed CBI to complete its probe into the alleged murder of 11 girls at the shelter home and asked it to file a status report.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court muzaffarpur shelter home bihar cbi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue