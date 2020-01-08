No girl murdered in Bihar shelter home, bones found were of some other adults: CBI tells SC

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 08: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday said no minor was killed at the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home in Bihar.

Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court that there is no evidence of murder and that the bones found "were of some other adults". All 35 girls suspects of having been murdered have been found alive, he said.

Several girls were sexually and physically assaulted at an NGO-run shelter home in Bihar''s Muzaffarpur and the issue had come to light following a report by Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

A petition was filed in the apex court seeking lodging of an FIR and court-monitored probe by an independent agency into the alleged physical and sexual abuse of inmates in shelter homes in Bihar as highlighted in the report.

The plea filed by journalist Nivedita Jha through advocate Fauzia Shakil has sought "registration of FIR and independent investigations or court monitored probe into the affairs of these 14 (other) shelter homes in Bihar mentioned in the TISS report".

The apex court had directed CBI to probe the allegations of unnatural sexual assault under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code.

Besides, it had also asked the agency to probe the offences under the Information Technology Act regarding the video recordings of the alleged assault on girls at the shelter home.

The apex court had earlier directed CBI to complete its probe into the alleged murder of 11 girls at the shelter home and asked it to file a status report.