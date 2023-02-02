From attack on collegium system to record appointments in HCs, here are the top developments in 2022

Some people in India consider BBC above SC: Law Minister Rijiju on controversial series on PM Modi

Rijiju shares interview of retd judge who says SC 'hijacked' Constitution by deciding to appoint judges itself

Waste of Supreme Court's time: Rijiju on plea against blocking of BBC documentary

No decision on implementing Uniform Civil Code as of now: Law Minister

India

oi-Deepika S

The UCC calls for the formulation of one law for India, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc.

New Delhi, Feb 02: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday reiterated that there has been no decision "as of now" on the implementation of a uniform civil code in the country.

In a written reply, Rijiju said the government had requested the 21st Law Commission to undertake examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and to make recommendations.

"The term of the 21st Law Commission ended on August 31, 2018. As per the information received from the Law Commission, the matter related to uniform civil code may be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission for its consideration," he said.

"Therefore, no decision on implementation of uniform civil code has been taken as of now," he said.

The term of the present law panel ends later this month. Government sources have indicated that the panel's three-year term could be extended.

The current law panel was constituted on February 21, 2020, but its chairperson and members were appointed in November last year, months before the end of the panel's term.

The 21st Law Commission undertook the examination of various issues relating to uniform civil code and uploaded a consultation paper, titled "Reform of Family Law", on its website for wider discussions.

The implementation of a uniform civil code was a poll promise made by the ruling BJP in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

The UCC calls for the formulation of one law for India, applicable to all religious communities in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc.

It can be seen that this comes under Article 44 of the Constitution, which lays down that the state shall endeavour to secure a Uniform Civil Code for the citizens throughout the territory of India.

Presently, different laws regulate these aspects in India for adherents of different religions, for example, Hindu Marriage Act, Hindu Succession Act, Indian Christian Marriages Act, Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act.

What is the objective of Article 44

It is defined to address the "discrimination against vulnerable groups and harmonise diverse cultural groups across the country".

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 22:14 [IST]