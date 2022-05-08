No coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Bagga till next hearing, says court

Does one of the cops who arrested Bagga have a drug link? Here is what the BJP says

New Delhi, May 08: Punjab and Haryana High Court in midnight hearing directed Punjab Police to not take any coercive action against BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga until next date of hearing.

The BJP leader had moved the high court, challenging the non-bailable arrest warrant issued against him by a Mohali Court earlier today.

In his petition, Bagga sought a stay on the arrest warrant issued by the Mohali court and a stay on the order issued by the JMFC Court on May 7. Bagga also sought protection against coercive action during the pendency of his application.

The arrest warrant was issued by the court of Judicial Magistrate Ravtesh Inderjit Singh.

In its order said, "Keeping in view the contents of the application and the fact that sufficient opportunities have already been granted to the accused to join the investigation and despite that accused has failed to join the investigation."

"It is necessary in the interest of justice, to issue non-bailable warrants of accused Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga for 23.05.2022, who is evading arrest, in order to facilitate the investigation," it said.

"It has now been proven that they just want to book Tajinder Bagga in some case or the other... Delhi Police is present here in Janakpuri, they will be with us in all legal actions & we will cooperate with them," said Preetpal Singh Bagga, father of Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga.

Bagga, also the national secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, was held in connection with a case registered against him in Mohali last month. After bringing him back to the capital, he was produced before a magistrate late on Friday.

Condemning the arrest of its leader Tajinder Singh Bagga by the Punjab Police here, the saffron party on Saturday staged a protest outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and called him "a dictator".

Story first published: Sunday, May 8, 2022, 0:19 [IST]