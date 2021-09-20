No ceasefire violation along LoC in Kashmir since February agreement

Srinagar, Sep 20: There has been no ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir since the reiteration of the agreement between the armies of India and Pakistan in February this year, a top Army official here said on Monday.

General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army''s Srinagar-based 15 Corps or Chinar Corps, Lt Gen D P Pandey, said there have been some infiltration attempts, but unlike previous years they have not been "adequately supported" by ceasefire violations.

"The ceasefire violations have not increased. This year there has been none (ceasefire violation). At least in the Kashmir Valley, there has been zero," the GoC told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

Lt Gen Pandey said while there has been no instigation from Pakistan, the Indian Army is totally alert and prepared to respond appropriately to any ceasefire violation.

"We are totally prepared for ceasefire violations, if anything happens, we are all set to respond appropriately. But, frankly, there has been no instigation from across the border," he said.

Asked about infiltration attempts made by militants from across the LoC this year, the Army officer said there have hardly been any successful attempts.

"There have been some attempts. Unlike previous years, these have not been adequately supported (by ceasefire violations). There have hardly been any successful attempts, only about two attempts have succeeded. One was neutralised in Bandipora and we are looking for the second one," he said.

Referring to the search operation launched by the Army along the LoC in Uri sector in Baramulla district of north Kashmir, the GoC said the operation has been ongoing for the last 24 hours after "we felt that there is an infiltration attempt which has been made".

"We are looking for them...are they on this side or have gone back after making an attempt, that issue has not yet been clarified or verified on the ground,'' he said.

Lt Gen Pandey, however, said the force was alert to foil any infiltration attempt.

"I can assure you that we are quite alert . Our troops on the ground are totally alert and we will ensure that minimal infiltration takes place whenever they attempt," he said.

India and Pakistan had agreed to the strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from the February 24-25 midnight 2021.

Earlier, the GOC Chinar Corps felicitated students of the first and second batches of the Army''s Kashmir Super 30 (Medical) course who are now successfully pursuing MBBS and other courses after clearing the NEET.

