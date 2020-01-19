No cause for worry: Lands of J&K locals will be protected says LG

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 19: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu said protection of land and jobs for the locals would be ensured keeping in view the interest of the Union Territory.

Interacting with the councillors of Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) here, he also said the non-implementation of 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments was hampering the complete empowerment of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) and urban local bodies (ULBs) in the UT.

Replying to a query on domicile rights, the Lt Governor observed that the protection of land and jobs for the locals of J&K would be ensured subject to certain exceptions keeping in view the interest of the UT.

Spread message of peace while in J&K: Modi’s advise to 36 ministers

He reiterated that the government is resolute to implement the 73rd and 74th Constitutional Amendments that would provide solutions to many problems and would serve as powerful tool for a true self-government.

"J&K has a Municipal Corporation Act 2000 but no rules have been framed under the said Act despite the lapse of so much time; this shows the lackadaisical approach on the part of the previous regimes,"he added.

The Lt Governor assured the councillors that the government is working on granting the warrant of precedence on the lines of BDCs to the councillors of municipal corporations.

The Lt Governor asked the JMC functionaries to develop an innovative revenue generation model for the corporation.

The Councillors apprised the Lt Governor about a wide range of developmental issues of their respective wards including maintenance of roads, parks, play grounds, sanitation etc.

After 5 months of blackout SMS, voice calls restored on prepaid mobiles in J&K

They also raised the demands pertaining to establishment of more Solid Waste Management plants, promotion of tourism sector, construction of flyovers at the busy roads like Talab Tillo & Amphalla-Janipur road to reduce the traffic congestion etc.

The Lt Governor advised the Councillors to reach out to the people and sensitise them about sanitation and maintain cleanliness around their surroundings.