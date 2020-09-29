No by-polls in four states says EC as inputs cite difficulties

New Delhi, Sep 29: The Election Commission of India has decided not to announce the by-elections in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The decision was taken after receiving inputs from the chief secretaries and electoral officers of the respective states.

ECI has decided not to announce conduct of by-elections in 74 Rangapara; 108 Sibsagar; 106 Kuttanad; 117 Chavara; 10 Tiruvottiyur; 46Gudiyattam (SC) & 13 Falakata (SC) at this stage, spokesperson of the commission said.

The commission has received ed inputs expressing difficulties in the conduct of the elections. In view of the following, the commission decided not to announce the conduct of elections at this stage in the seven vacancies in the legislative assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Bengal, the commission said in a release.

The commission also said that the by-polls on one parliamentary constituency of Bihar and two assembly constituencies of Manipur will be held on November 7, while the by-polls on the 54 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, MP, Nagaland, Odisha, Telangana and UP will take place on November 3. Counting will take place on November 10, the ECI also said.