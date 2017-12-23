NMC UG PG Supplementary Exam August 2017 declared

The NMC UG PG Supplementary Exam August 2017 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

NMC had earlier declared the results of UG and PG July instant examination results and other results of April exams. Chennai based Loyola College has declared the November 2017 semester exam results on the official website of the college.

The Loyola College November 2017 semester exam results can be accessed from the website: loyolacollege.edu. To access the Loyola College results, the students may logon to the official website and check the results using their exam details. The results are available on nmc.ac.in.

How to check NMC UG PG Supplementary Exam August 2017 results:

Go to nmc.ac.in

Click on the COE link from homepage

On next page open, click on the results link

Enter your Register Number on the next page

Submit and check your results

Take a printout

OneIndia News